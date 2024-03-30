Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 239,974 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 215,252 shares.The stock last traded at $21.36 and had previously closed at $21.35.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 93,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 45,449 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 317,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 255,140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,667,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,053,000 after acquiring an additional 308,691 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

