Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Down 4%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.40 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.55). Approximately 1,395,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,194,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.30 ($0.57).

Funding Circle Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £156.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.11.

About Funding Circle

(Get Free Report)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.