FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Axonics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Axonics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Axonics’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axonics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Axonics alerts:

AXNX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. Axonics has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -530.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $236,344.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,700.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,729 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Axonics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.