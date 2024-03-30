FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $13.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.38. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s FY2025 earnings at $23.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $31.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

FSLR stock opened at $168.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.18.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,837. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

