FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Increased by Analyst

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vitalhub in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.68 million. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 8.66%.

VHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Vitalhub Price Performance

VHI opened at C$6.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$263.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.26. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.86.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

