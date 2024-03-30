FY2025 EPS Estimates for Algoma Steel Group Inc. Lowered by Cormark (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $8.49 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $883.83 million, a P/E ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $452.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.22 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

