FY2025 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Decreased by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Monday, March 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

PLAY opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.