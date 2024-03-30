FY2026 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $30.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $30.08. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.13 per share.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $454.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.60. The firm has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

