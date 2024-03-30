GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.60. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.64. 3,937,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,617,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 626.31 and a beta of -0.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

