General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) is Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 4.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $282.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.96. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $284.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.