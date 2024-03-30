General Electric (NYSE:GE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.

General Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

GE stock opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

