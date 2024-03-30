Genprex (GNPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.57. Genprex has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNPX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genprex by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genprex by 443.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 99,186 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genprex in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Genprex by 43.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genprex in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

