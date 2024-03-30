Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 75,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 394,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Specifically, Director Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $895,868.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,910,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,336,478.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, CMO Gene Foca sold 29,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $129,164.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 430,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,590.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $895,868.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,910,854 shares in the company, valued at $37,336,478.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GETY. Benchmark raised their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Getty Images Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.