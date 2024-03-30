Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 75,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 394,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
Specifically, Director Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $895,868.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,910,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,336,478.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, CMO Gene Foca sold 29,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $129,164.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 430,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,590.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $895,868.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,910,854 shares in the company, valued at $37,336,478.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on GETY. Benchmark raised their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.
Getty Images Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Getty Images by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
