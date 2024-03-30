GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Frank Hurst Lin Sells 94,413 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $2,585,027.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,669,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,241,560.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86.

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.40. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $45.18.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

