Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 18,531 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $337.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.87 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.32 and a 200-day moving average of $299.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

