Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.86% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $635,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.39. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.41 and a 52-week high of $112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.