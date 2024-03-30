Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 276,004 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8,611.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,004 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $14,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,652,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,066 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,108.5% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 668,675 shares during the period.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $51.38.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

