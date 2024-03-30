Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 27,701 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,701 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $23,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,749,000 after buying an additional 3,571,987 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,178,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,849 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,035,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 85.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 669,654 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR opened at $31.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

