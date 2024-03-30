Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 39,088 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,088 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS COWZ opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.