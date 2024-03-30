Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $254.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.