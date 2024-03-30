Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 47,477 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2163 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

