Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 588 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $60.77.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

