Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 6,382 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

