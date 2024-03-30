Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $164.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

