Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,993,000 after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,358,000 after acquiring an additional 107,636 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $81.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

