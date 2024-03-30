Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.22 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.