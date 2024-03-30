Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $195.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.57. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $134.69 and a 12 month high of $197.90. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

