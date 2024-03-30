Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 26,631 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,631 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

