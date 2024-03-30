Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 35,705 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 14,693.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $40,738,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $9,687,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,296,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,032,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of VONE opened at $238.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.20. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $181.34 and a 1 year high of $238.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

