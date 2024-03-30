Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 390 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 318,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,493,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $397.76 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $398.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

