Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 583 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

LLY stock opened at $777.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $734.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $334.58 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

