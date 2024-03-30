Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 79,827 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $17,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,834,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,298 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $24,214,000.

CGDV opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

