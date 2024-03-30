Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,935 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,173,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTCS opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.