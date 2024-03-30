Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,917 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

