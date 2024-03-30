Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 417.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares in the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,283,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 739,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 242,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 463,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 237,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SLYV stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.