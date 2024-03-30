Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,456 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPYV stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

