Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $177.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.94. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $177.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

