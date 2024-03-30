Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,106 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $14,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $86.67 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.94 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

