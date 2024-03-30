Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $108.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

