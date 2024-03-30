Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of VXUS opened at $60.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.