Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $31.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

