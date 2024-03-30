Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFV opened at $54.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.