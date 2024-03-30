Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,888 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 219,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $36.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.