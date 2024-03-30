Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $210.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

