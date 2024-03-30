Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $762.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $769.92 and a 200-day moving average of $680.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.68 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.