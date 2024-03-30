Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,349 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.69 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

