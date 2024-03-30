Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2944 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

