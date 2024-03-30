Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 182,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 4.06% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,831,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,322,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,243,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,937,000.

Shares of TCAF opened at $30.23 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $136.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

