Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,196 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day moving average of $202.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.