Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 2,813 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $186.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average is $168.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

